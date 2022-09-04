FreeCurrencyRates.com

Telangana is getting it’s due share from central funds: FM Sitaraman

Published On:

AMN / HYDERABAD

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman on Saturday made it clear that Telangana is getting it’s due share from the central funds. She dismissed allegations levelled by Telangana ministers that the state is not getting its share.

Addressing a press conference in Hyderabad, Mrs. Sitaraman said after digitization, there are fool-proof systems that came into effect and no one can change or tamper. She said transparency is the topmost priority for the government which is being taken care of. She reiterated that the central funds are used for implementation of every welfare and development programme in all states. Referring to debts out of budget by some states including Telangana, the Finance Minister said, it costs the state heavily.

Replying to questions, she exuded confidence that the GDP will rise further as the country has come out of Covid effect. She said there is no possibility of the country dip into recession despite many countries having high rate of recession chance.

She further said the three-day visit to Zaheerabad Constituency under the BJP’s Pravas Yojana provided her an opportunity to interact with people at grassroots level and gave her immense satisfaction.

