Telangana Industries Minister to participate in World Economic Forum

AMN

Telangana Industries Minister K. Tarakarama Rao will be leading a delegation from the State to the World Economic Forum (WEF), to be organised from tomorrow in Davos, Switzerland.

Apart from participating in various sessions at the WEF, the Minister will be meeting top leadership of several global firms at the Telangana Pavilion set up there. He will also be participating in industry round tables that are to be organised on the sidelines of WEF.

Ahead of the delegation’s scheduled departure from Hyderabad last night, an official release stated that the delegation will showcase the State as an investment destination for global firms during the meetings and interactions, highlight the progressive and industry-friendly policies of the Telangana government.