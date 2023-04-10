Telangana: Hospitals brace up for two-day Covid mock drill of COVID management

AMN

Telangana hospitals have braced up for the two-day Covid mock drill from today to assess the preparedness of COVID management. State health authorities informed that the mock drill will be conducted in all the hospitals in Hyderabad city and major hospitals in the districts. Following Centre’s alert, the state government has been taking up the task to review the preparedness for contain and management of Covid cases in the wake of rising positive cases in some parts of the country. Officials said the government will check resources available in the hospitals including drugs, ICU beds and medical oxygen for the containment and management of Covid. The Centre has asked to ramp up vaccination of all eligible population, especially of the elderly and vulnerable population group besides adopting the five-fold strategy of ‘Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate and Adherence to Covid Appropriate Behaviour’ for COVID management.

Meanwhile, the state reported 19 new Covid cases during the past 24 hours while a total 165 people are currently under Covid treatment.