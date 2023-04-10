इंडियन आवाज़     10 Apr 2023 06:47:48      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Telangana: Hospitals brace up for two-day Covid mock drill of COVID management

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Telangana hospitals have braced up for the two-day Covid mock drill from today to assess the preparedness of COVID management. State health authorities informed that the mock drill will be conducted in all the hospitals in Hyderabad city and major hospitals in the districts. Following Centre’s alert, the state government has been taking up the task to review the preparedness for contain and management of Covid cases in the wake of rising positive cases in some parts of the country. Officials said the government will check resources available in the hospitals including drugs, ICU beds and medical oxygen for the containment and management of Covid. The Centre has asked to ramp up vaccination of all eligible population, especially of the elderly and vulnerable population group besides adopting the five-fold strategy of ‘Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate and Adherence to Covid Appropriate Behaviour’ for COVID management.

Meanwhile, the state reported 19 new Covid cases during the past 24 hours while a total 165 people are currently under Covid treatment.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

وزیر اعظم مودی نے کہا بھارت میں پروجیکٹ ٹائیگر کی کامیابی نہ صرف ملک کے لیے بلکہ پوری دنیا کے لیےفخر کی بات ہے۔

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے شیروں کی تعداد سے متعلق ایک رپورٹ جا ...

امریکہ :ججوں کے متضاد فیصلے کی وجہ سے اسقاطِ حمل ٹیبلٹ کی دستیابی غیر یقینی

اے ایم این / ویب ڈیسک —امریکہ میں اسقاطِ حمل کے لیے دوا کے است ...

صحت سب کے لیے، عالمی ادارہ صحت کی 75 ویں سالگرہ-#WHO

7اپریل آج صحت کا عالمی دن ہے اور اس موقع پر اقوام متحدہ کا عا ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Jamaat Welcomes SC verdict revoking ban on Media One ….

Staff Reporter / New Delhi Jamaat-e-Islami Hind has welcomed the verdict of the Supreme Court of India whic ...

Supreme Court revokes ban on Malayalam news channel Media One

AMN / WEB DESK The Supreme Court today April 5 directed the renewal of broadcast permission to Media One ch ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches LVM 3 -M3 rocket with 36 satellites from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's LVM 3 -M3 satellite with 36 satellites of the One Web India - 2 mission took off fro ...

Telecom is not a mode of power, but a mission to empower: PM Modi

A Akhter Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that telecom technology for India is not a mode of power, ...

@Powered By: Logicsart