Telangana Govt Sanctions ₹1,000 Crore for Osmania University’s Infrastructure Upgrade

The Telangana government has approved a ₹1,000-crore grant for the comprehensive infrastructure development of Osmania University (OU) in Hyderabad. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy announced the decision on Wednesday during an interaction with faculty and students on the university campus.

Reddy said the government is committed to helping OU scale up to global standards in infrastructure and academic excellence, noting that the university’s legacy places a special responsibility on the state. He recalled the vital role OU students played during the Telangana Movement, especially in its final phase leading up to the creation of the state in 2014, praising their “contributions and sacrifices.”

Reiterating the government’s focus on accessible, high-quality education, the Chief Minister highlighted ongoing initiatives such as the establishment of integrated residential schools and the upcoming Young Indian Skills University. He added that a committee has been formed to identify and fill vacancies across both teaching and non-teaching departments.

The university will work with students, faculty, and other stakeholders to finalise plans for world-class infrastructure development, Reddy said. He also released a QR code to collect suggestions and feedback on modernization efforts.

Osmania University, established in 1917, is the seventh oldest in India, the third oldest in south India and the first to be established in the erstwhile princely State of Hyderabad.

Through out its existence of over Ten decades, it has shown remarkable progress and sustained an integrated development of all faculties. It has significantly contributed to the academic and economic development of not only the region but also of the country. Its alumni have distinguished themselves nationally and internationally in various spheres of life and are spread far and wide around the world.