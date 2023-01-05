Telangana govt files appeal in HC against verdict to transfer MLA poaching case to CBI

WEB DESK

The Telangana state government has filed an appeal in the High Court against the single-judge bench verdict to transfer the MLA poaching case to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Telangana High Court Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan will hear the state government’s appeal later today, January 5.

The high court judge Justice B Vijaysen Reddy recently handed over the case to the CBI and also dissolved the seven-member special investigation team constituted by the state government to investigate the case.

The government stated in the appeal that the transfer of the MLA poaching case filed at the Moinabad Police station to CBI must be stopped. The government has also appealed against the quashing of SIT which is probing the poaching attempt case. It may be recalled that the Police have arrested three people who were trying to lure BRS legislators by offering huge sums of money.