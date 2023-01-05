FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     05 Jan 2023 04:37:42      انڈین آواز

Telangana govt files appeal in HC against verdict to transfer MLA poaching case to CBI

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

The Telangana state government has filed an appeal in the High Court against the single-judge bench verdict to transfer the MLA poaching case to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Telangana High Court Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan will hear the state government’s appeal later today, January 5.

The high court judge Justice B Vijaysen Reddy recently handed over the case to the CBI and also dissolved the seven-member special investigation team constituted by the state government to investigate the case.

The government stated in the appeal that the transfer of the MLA poaching case filed at the Moinabad Police station to CBI must be stopped. The government has also appealed against the quashing of SIT which is probing the poaching attempt case. It may be recalled that the Police have arrested three people who were trying to lure BRS legislators by offering huge sums of money.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ہندوستانی ٹھگوں نے امریکیوں سے 10ارب ڈالر ٹھگ لیے

محبت کے نام پر سب سے زیادہ ٹھگی جاوید اخترہندوستان میں غی ...

آدھار کے استعمال احتیاط بہت ضروری

عندلیب اختر آدھار کارڈ آج کے دور میں ایک اہم دستاویز ہے۔ آج ...

سال 2023 میں عالمی معیشت کو کن کن چیلنجز کا سامنا رہے گا؟

آشوتوش پانڈےسال 2022 وہ برس تھا جب عالمی معیشت کی کووڈ 19 جیسی ع ...

MARQUEE

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khan with her husband Mirza Bilal. — Instagram WEB DESK British-Pak ...

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Nalanda University joins UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI Union Minister ...

MEDIA

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy quit as directors of NDTV company

AMN / WEB DESK Amid the Adani Group’s open offer to acquire New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), Prannoy ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Scientific community will play important in achieving new heights: PM at Science Congress

By Andalib Akhter Prime Minister Narendra Modi today that India's scientific community would play an impor ...

Indian Science Congress to begin in Nagpur; PM to address event via video conferencing

AMN / WEB DESK The 108th Indian Science Conference is begning today at Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Universi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart