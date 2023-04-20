Telangana govt begins administration of booster dose as precautionary measure in view of rising Covid-19 cases

AMN

The Telangana state government has begun administering booster doses as a precautionary measure in view of the increase in Covid-19 cases. The state government has arranged 5 lakh doses of Corbevax, manufactured by Hyderabad-based Biological E. All arrangements have been made to administer the vaccines to all the eligible citizens at Government Covid Vaccine Centres like primary health centers and urban primary health centers.

Director of Public Health and Family Welfare Dr. G. Srinivasa Rao said the doses have been arranged in view of the rise in Covid cases in many countries and in some states within the country. Corbevax can be administered as a precautionary dose to those beneficiaries who have taken Covaxin or Covishield as the first and second doses. The government of India has already approved Corbevax for heterological administration. The Director of Public Health appealed to people to use this opportunity and ensure that all the left were out. Meanwhile, Telangana reported 50 fresh Covid infections during the past 24 hours. The number of active cases has also gone up to 292. Hyderabad logged 22 new Covid cases during the same time.