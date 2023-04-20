इंडियन आवाज़     20 Apr 2023 07:05:53      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Telangana govt begins administration of booster dose as precautionary measure in view of rising Covid-19 cases

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

The Telangana state government has begun administering booster doses as a precautionary measure in view of the increase in Covid-19 cases. The state government has arranged 5 lakh doses of Corbevax, manufactured by Hyderabad-based Biological E. All arrangements have been made to administer the vaccines to all the eligible citizens at Government Covid Vaccine Centres like primary health centers and urban primary health centers.

Director of Public Health and Family Welfare Dr. G. Srinivasa Rao said the doses have been arranged in view of the rise in Covid cases in many countries and in some states within the country. Corbevax can be administered as a precautionary dose to those beneficiaries who have taken Covaxin or Covishield as the first and second doses. The government of India has already approved Corbevax for heterological administration. The Director of Public Health appealed to people to use this opportunity and ensure that all the left were out. Meanwhile, Telangana reported 50 fresh Covid infections during the past 24 hours. The number of active cases has also gone up to 292. Hyderabad logged 22 new Covid cases during the same time.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

فرانسیسی مسلمانوں میں تصوف کا خاص ذوق پایا جاتا ہے : پروفیسر اقتدار محمد خان

موجودہ مغرب میں فرانس تصوف کا اہم مرکز/پروفیسر الیگزینڈر پاپ ...

کا امتحان اردو میں بھی لیا جائے گا۔ CAPF

AMN مسلح افواج میں شامل ہونے والے اردو میڈیم طلباء کے لیے ایک ...

امریکہ: ڈیری فارم میں آتشزدگی سے  19 ہزار مویشی ہلاک

ویب ڈیسک امریکی ریاست ٹیکساس کے ایک ڈیری فارم کے گودام میں آ ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Government to prepare SOPs for safety and security of Journalists after Atiq murder

AMN/ WEB DESK The Union Government has decided to prepare a Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) for the saf ...

ED files case against BBC for suspected irregularities in foreign funding

WEB DESK The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today registered a case against the British Broadcasting Corporat ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Harmful content like betting, wagering will not be permitted on internet: Govt

Staff Writer Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, under amended IT rul ...

India’s strategy against COVID-19 more effective than any other country: Dr Jitendra Singh

Staff Reporter Union Science and Technology Minister Dr Jitendra Singh has said that India's strategy agai ...

@Powered By: Logicsart