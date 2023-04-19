इंडियन आवाज़     19 Apr 2023 05:03:31      انڈین آواز
Telangana govt arranges 5 lakh doses of CorBEvax & booster dose vaccine in wake of rise in Covid-19

Published On: By

AMN

The Telangana state government has arranged 5 lakh doses of CorBEvax, and the booster dose vaccine will be given from today in the wake of rise in Covid-19 cases in many countries around the world as well in some states within the country.

Director of Public Health and Family Welfare Dr G. Srinivasa Rao announced that the vaccine will be made available at all government primary health centres and urban primary health centres from today onwards.

CorBEvax can be administered as a precautionary dose to those beneficiaries who have taken Covaxin or Covishield as first and second dose, as it has been approved by the Centre for heterologous administration.

The state government has made all arrangements to ensure uninterrupted availability of Covid vaccines to all the eligible citizens at government Covid vaccine centres like primary health centres and urban primary health centres.

The director of public health appealed to people to use this opportunity and ensure that all the left out and missing doses are taken. The state government decided to procure 15 lakh does from Hyderabad-based Biological E to resume vaccination.

Meanwhile, Telangana reported 52 new Covid cases while 40 people recovered during the past 24 hours. The state has 281 active Covid cases currently.

