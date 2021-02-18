Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan sworn in as Puducherry Lt. Governor

AMN
The Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan was sworn-in as the new Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Puducherry at the Raj Nivas today. Chief Justice of Madras High Court Justice Sanjib Banerjee administered the oath of office to the LG.
While talking to media persons Dr.Tamilisai said that she would render all possible help to the government and the people in getting assistance. She further requested the people to take COVID-19 vaccine without any fear, which is the need of the hour. Dr. Tamilisai has been given the additional charge of the post of Lieutenant Governor of the Union territory of Puducherry. She will discharge the functions of the LG, in addition to her own duties, until regular arrangements for the office of Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry are made. Puducherry Chief Minister Narayanasamy along with his cabinet colleagues, Opposition leader Rengasamy, Chief Secretary, District Collector, DGP and senior officials attended the swearing in ceremony.