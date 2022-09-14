FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     14 Sep 2022 07:10:40      انڈین آواز

Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan inaugurates an exhibition on Hyderabad Liberation Day

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan today said celebrating the diamond jubilee of Hyderabad Liberation Day is a fitting tribute to those people who fought relentlessly against the then Nizam rulers. She inaugurated an exhibition of freedom fighters of the then Hyderabad state and artists organised by the Union Culture Ministry and Press Information Bureau and Central Bureau of Communication of the Information and Broadcasting ministry.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor recalled the sacrifices made by the people and the atrocities against them in the region. She also appreciated the role students and youth played then and said youth are always in the forefront against any oppressing activities in society.

Remembering the unparalleled role played by the then Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the governor said union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the year-long Diamond Jubilee celebrations on 17th of this month marking the Hyderabad liberation day.

She also felicitated many freedom fighters and their family members on the occasion.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Women’s cricket: India beat England by 8 wickets

Indian women beat England by eight wickets in the second Twenty20 to level the three-match series 1-1 at Count ...

Vinesh Phogat loses 0-7 in qualification at World Wrestling Championship

AMN In a major upset in the World Wrestling Championship, India's Vinesh Phogat went down 0-7 to Mongolia's ...

Indian women to play 2nd T-20 against England at Derby

In Women's cricket, the second T20I of the three-match series between India and England will be played at Derb ...

خبرنامہ

ایمازون ہندوستان میں پاکستانی ‘روح افزا’کی فروخت بند کرے، دہلی ہائی کورٹ

جاوید اختر دہلی ہائی کورٹ نے ایمازون کو پاکستان میں تیارکر ...

پاکستان میں سیلاب: اقوامِ متحدہ نے 16 کروڑ ڈالر ہنگامی امداد کی اپیل کر دی

WEB DESK اقوامِ متحدہ نے پاکستان میں سیلاب کی تباہ کاریوں سے نم ...

نوئیڈا میں چالیس منزلہ ٹوئین ٹاور کو، تعمیراتی قوانین کی خلاف ورزی کی وجہ سے منہدم کر دیا گیا

سپریم کورٹ کی ہدایت کے بعد اتر پردیش کے گوتم بدھ نگر ضلع میں آ ...

MARQUEE

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart