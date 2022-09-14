Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan inaugurates an exhibition on Hyderabad Liberation Day

AMN

Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan today said celebrating the diamond jubilee of Hyderabad Liberation Day is a fitting tribute to those people who fought relentlessly against the then Nizam rulers. She inaugurated an exhibition of freedom fighters of the then Hyderabad state and artists organised by the Union Culture Ministry and Press Information Bureau and Central Bureau of Communication of the Information and Broadcasting ministry.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor recalled the sacrifices made by the people and the atrocities against them in the region. She also appreciated the role students and youth played then and said youth are always in the forefront against any oppressing activities in society.

Remembering the unparalleled role played by the then Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the governor said union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the year-long Diamond Jubilee celebrations on 17th of this month marking the Hyderabad liberation day.

She also felicitated many freedom fighters and their family members on the occasion.