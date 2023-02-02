Telangana: First KG to PG campus inaugurated under Mana Ooru-Mana Badi initiative

AMN

In Telangana, the first KG to PG campus has been inaugurated under Mana Ooru-Mana Badi initiative at Gambhiraopet Mandal of Rajanna Sircilla district.

Mana Ooru-Mana Badi means, Our Village-Our School initiative will be implemented in three years with a budget outlay of over 7200 crore rupees to benefit 19.84 lakh children of over 26 lakh schools.

State IT and Industries minister K Tarakarama Rao and Education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy inaugurated. The 6-acre campus have modern classrooms, a digital library, a computer lab, a skill development centre and a sports ground.

Under KG to PG free education initiative, apart from government schools, Kasturbai Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, Model School, Government Junior College, government Degree College and Post Graduate College are being set up in one campus. The Minister announced on the occasion that the KG to PG campus at Gambhiraopet will be named after Telangana ideologue, academician and social activist Prof Jayashankar.