इंडियन आवाज़     24 Mar 2023 03:51:08      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Telangana CM KCR announces relief of Rs 10 thousand per acre to farmers affected by crop loss due to recent unseasonal rains

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has announced a relief of Rupees 10 thousand per acre to the farmers who were affected by crop loss due to the recent unseasonal rains and hailstorms in different parts of the state during his visit to the rain-ravaged areas in Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal and Karimnagar districts. He announced an immediate release of 228 crore 25 lakh rupees for this purpose.

Stating that standing crops in about 2.28 lakh acres were damaged due to unseasonal rains and hailstorms, the chief minister told the media in Khammam district that there was huge damage to maize alone in about 1.29 lakh acres. Similarly, paddy on over 72 thousand acres, mango on over 8 thousand acres, and other crops on about 17 thousand acres were damaged due to unseasonal rains.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

معاشی سست روی کارکنوں کو ’غیر معیاری‘ کام کرنے پر مجبور کر سکتی ہے

اس سال اچھی اور بہتر اجرتوں والی نوکریاں ڈھونڈنا مشکل ہو سکت ...

پاکستان: ہائیکوٹ کا توشہ خانہ ریکارڈ پبلک کرنے کا حکم

لاہور ہائی کورٹ نے پاکستان حکومت کو 1990 سے 2001 تک توشہ خانہ کا ر ...

’زندگی کو لاحق خطرات، رہائش گاہ پر حملے کی جامع تحقیقات کی جائے‘ عمران خان کا چیف جسٹس کو خط

پاکستان تحریک انصاف (پی ٹی آئی) چیئرمین عمران خان نے اسلام آب ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Chhattisgarh makes Law for Protection of Media Persons

By Andalib Akhter “Chhattisgarh Media Personnel Security Bill – 2023” has become a law after being pa ...

Free Unani Medical Camp at Press Club of India

PCI President praises Unani system’s contribution in India’s healthcare. The aim of the All India Unani ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Telecom is not a mode of power, but a mission to empower: PM Modi

A Akhter Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that telecom technology for India is not a mode of power, ...

ISRO successfully conducts flight test of cryogenic engine for Chandrayan-3 mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted the flight acceptance hot test of the ...

@Powered By: Logicsart