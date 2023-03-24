Telangana CM KCR announces relief of Rs 10 thousand per acre to farmers affected by crop loss due to recent unseasonal rains

AMN

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has announced a relief of Rupees 10 thousand per acre to the farmers who were affected by crop loss due to the recent unseasonal rains and hailstorms in different parts of the state during his visit to the rain-ravaged areas in Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal and Karimnagar districts. He announced an immediate release of 228 crore 25 lakh rupees for this purpose.

Stating that standing crops in about 2.28 lakh acres were damaged due to unseasonal rains and hailstorms, the chief minister told the media in Khammam district that there was huge damage to maize alone in about 1.29 lakh acres. Similarly, paddy on over 72 thousand acres, mango on over 8 thousand acres, and other crops on about 17 thousand acres were damaged due to unseasonal rains.