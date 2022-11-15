Telangana: CM Chandrasekhar Rao launches commencement of classes in 8 newly-established state government medical colleges

AMN

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao today launched the commencement of classes in 8 newly-established state government medical colleges in the state. He launched the classes online from Hyderabad. About 1150 first year MBBS students began their medical education in the eight colleges at Sangareddy, Mahabubabad, Mancherial, Jagtiyal, Vanaparthi, Kothagudem, Nagarkurnool and Ramagundam towns.

The Chief Minister termed it a golden chapter in the history of the state and a proud moment to have started classes in eight medical colleges on a single day. He said the state government is determined to set up one medical college in every district. With this the number of government medical colleges in the state increased to 17 and the number of seats in government medical colleges has gone up to 2,790.