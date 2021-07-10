Telangana CM asks officials to fill up 50,000 vacancies in all departments

AMN / HYDERABAD
Telangana Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao Friday instructed officials to fill up 50,000 vacancies in all the departments and start the recruitment process immediately in the first phase. Since the obstacles for the new Zonal System are cleared, the Chief Minister directed officials to fill up vacancies in the second phase created after giving the promotions.
The President gave assent to the new Zonal System of the State government recently. A high level review meeting was held by the Chief Minister on the filling up of the vacancy posts in the State.