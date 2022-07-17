Telangana CM allocates Rs 1,000 cr to protect Bhadrachalam town from Godavari floods

AMN / HYDERABAD

Telangana Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao announced allocation of 1,000 crore rupees to take up works for protection of Bhadrachalam town from Godavari floods on a permanent basis. The government will take up construction of residential colonies for people living in flood-prone areas, develop embankment around Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple and also take up repair works of embankment at Burgampadu. He had also announced financial assistance of 10,000 rupees and 20 kg rice for all the flood-affected families in Bhadrachalam. Chandrashekhar Rao inspected the flood-hit areas in and around Bhadrachalam today. Later he told mediapersons that district officials were instructed to identify necessary land at a higher altitude to construct new residential colonies for the flood-victims.