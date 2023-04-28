इंडियन आवाज़     28 Apr 2023 09:25:02      انڈین آواز
Telangana CM addresses party functionaries at first BRS plenary held in Hyderabad

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has said his party will emerge as a torch-bearer for the entire country in the coming days and show the path of progress to all other states. He was addressing the party functionaries at the first BRS plenary held in Hyderabad yesterday on the party’s foundation day. He said the party had come a long way from realising the dream of achieving statehood to Telangana to evolve as a national party to fulfil the aspirations of the people of the country.

He said the party is moving ahead to keep the country on the path of progress with a slogan of “Aab Ki Bar Kisan Sarkar” at the Centre. Mr Rao said the party had studied the development models adopted by many other states in the country after the formation of the state, and brainstormed how the country should move forward. He further said the Telangana model of development will be a role model for the entire country. He also said that Telangana state is ahead of Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu in terms of per capita income and the state has been implementing various schemes for the welfare of different sections of the people without facing any financial crisis. Mr Rao said investments are flooding Telangana due to the effective functioning of the government. He asked the party leaders not to be complacent about the party’s victory and in every assembly constituency, two leaders should take the responsibility of propagating the government programmes. Nearly 280 representatives including ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, ZP, DCCB, DCMS chairmen, BRS state executive committee members and district party Presidents attended the plenary.

