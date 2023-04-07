इंडियन आवाज़     07 Apr 2023 05:28:00      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay granted bail in SSC question paper leak case

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

A Warangal Court in Telangana has granted bail to Bharatiya Janata Party Telangana State president and Lok Sabha Member Bandi Sanjay Kumar in SSC question paper leak case last night.

He was named the prime accused by the Warangal Police in a case of malpractice after a question paper of 10th Standard Board exam.

Sanjay Kumar in a open letter to party leaders and cadres, earlier said his arrest was part of a large conspiracy by the ruling BRS government in Telangana.

He said such conspiracies will not demoralise the party. He also alleged that the BRS Government has foisted false cases against him as he had taken up the issue behalf of 30 lakh unemployed youth, who suffered due to leak of question papers of recruitment exams.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ٹرمپ نے اپنے خلاف عدالتی کارروائی کو امریکہ کی توہین قرار دے دیا

امریکہ کے سابق صدر ڈونلڈ ٹرمپ نے اپنے خلاف عدالتی کارروائی ک ...

امریکہ : ٹرمپ کے خلاف سنگین الزامات .. فرد جرم عائد

امریکی تاریخ میں پہلا موقع ہے کہ کسی سابق یا موجودہ امریکی صد ...

اس سال 1 لاکھ 40 ہزار ہندوستانی عازمین حج کریں گے۔

سرکار نے اس سال حج کے لیے ڈیجیٹل چناؤ عمل کے ذریعہ ایک لاکھ 40 ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Jamaat Welcomes SC verdict revoking ban on Media One ….

Staff Reporter / New Delhi Jamaat-e-Islami Hind has welcomed the verdict of the Supreme Court of India whic ...

Supreme Court revokes ban on Malayalam news channel Media One

AMN / WEB DESK The Supreme Court today April 5 directed the renewal of broadcast permission to Media One ch ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches LVM 3 -M3 rocket with 36 satellites from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's LVM 3 -M3 satellite with 36 satellites of the One Web India - 2 mission took off fro ...

Telecom is not a mode of power, but a mission to empower: PM Modi

A Akhter Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that telecom technology for India is not a mode of power, ...

@Powered By: Logicsart