Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay granted bail in paper leak case

A Warangal Court in Telangana has granted bail to Bharatiya Janata Party Telangana State president and Lok Sabha Member Bandi Sanjay Kumar in SSC question paper leak case last night.

He was named the prime accused by the Warangal Police in a case of malpractice after a question paper of 10th Standard Board exam.

Sanjay Kumar in a open letter to party leaders and cadres, earlier said his arrest was part of a large conspiracy by the ruling BRS government in Telangana.

He said such conspiracies will not demoralise the party. He also alleged that the BRS Government has foisted false cases against him as he had taken up the issue behalf of 30 lakh unemployed youth, who suffered due to leak of question papers of recruitment exams.