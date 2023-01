AMN

The Telangana Assembly session will be commencing at 12.10 noon on 3rd of next month. This will be the fourth meeting of the eighth session of the Legislative Assembly and the fourth meeting of the 18th session of the Legislative Council.

Legislature Secretary V. Narasimha Charyulu released a communication to this effect in Hyderabad last evening. It will be the budget session with the government machinery engaged in preparing estimates.