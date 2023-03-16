Telangana: Arrangements in place for counting of votes in Mahabubnagar- RangaReddy – Hyderabad teachers’ constituency

AMN

All arrangements are in place for the Counting of Votes to the Mahabubnagar- RangaReddy – Hyderabad teachers’ constituency in the state Legislative Council today. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj visited the Saroornagar Stadium in Hyderabad and inspected the arrangements for the counting process.

The counting of votes will begin at 8 am today and will continue until all the polled ballots are counted. The polling for the Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Teachers Constituency was held on 13th March. About 90.40 percent of 29,720 voters utilised their franchise in nine districts of the state.