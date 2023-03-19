Telangana: Agri Legal Aid Clinic inaugurated on Saturday

AMN

An Agri Legal Aid Clinic has been inaugurated yesterday in Jangaon District of Telangana to provide benefits to the farmer community. Supreme Court Judge Justice V. Ramasubramanian has virtually inaugurated the clinic in the presence of Judges from Telangana High Court from Hyderabad. The Telangana Legal Services Authority with technical support from NALSAR University of Law, and an NGO, Legal Empowerment and Assistance for Farmers Society has launched the first-ever Agri Legal Aid Clinic in the state.

The Clinic is aimed at educating farmers on various agricultural legislations, Farmer Welfare Schemes, their rights, responsibilities, and the availability of legal remedies for the redressal of their problems. The trained Para Legal Volunteers (PLVs) of the Legal Services Institutions will be operating the clinics.