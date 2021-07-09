Under fire over activist Stan Swamy’s death, govt says ‘detention was in accordance with law’
Technological and R&D institutions will play a major role in upcoming decade: PM

By Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday interacted with Directors of Centrally-funded technical institutions through video conferencing.

Prime Minister said that technological, R&D institutions will play a major role in the upcoming decade, which is also being called as “India’s Techade”. Prime Minister said that there was need to focus on developing futuristic solutions in fields of education, healthcare, agriculture, defense, and cyber technologies.

Mr Modi lauded the R&D work done by these institutions towards meeting the challenges posed by Covid. He appreciated the efforts of young innovators towards providing quick technological solutions.

Prime Minister expressed his view while interacting with Directors of Centrally Funded Technical Institutions on 8th July 2021 via video conferencing. More than 100 Heads of Institutions joined the Prime Minister for this interaction.

Prime Minister said that there is a need to adapt higher education and technical education to keep in tune with the changing environment and emerging challenges. He added that this requires the institutions to reinvent and reevaluate themselves, develop alternative and innovative models in accordance with the present and future needs of the country and society. He emphasized that our higher educational and technical institutions need to prepare our youth for continuous disruptions and changes, keeping in mind the fourth industrial revolution.

Prime Minister underlined the need to progress towards education models that are flexible, seamless, and able to provide learning opportunities as per the requirements of the learners. He said that access, affordability, equity, and quality should be the core values of such education models.

Prime Minister appreciated the improvement in the Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) in higher education in the past few years & emphasized that digitization of higher education can play a big role in increasing GER, and students will have easier access to good quality and affordable education. Prime Minister also lauded the various initiatives taken by the institutions to increase digitization such as that of online bachelor and master degree programmes.

PM added that we need to develop an ecosystem of technological education in Indian languages and translate global journals into regional languages.

Prime Minister highlighted that it is important there is good quality infrastructure in higher educational institutions to ensure that products associated with Artificial Intelligence, smart wearables, augmented reality systems, and digital assistants reach the common man. He emphasized that we should focus on affordable, personalized, and AI-driven education.

During the interaction, Prof GovindanRangarajan of IISc Bangalore, Prof Subhasis Chaudhuri of IIT Bombay, Prof. BhaskarRamamurthi of IIT Madras, and Prof AbhayKarandikar of IIT Kanpur, gave presentations to the Prime Minister and highlighted various ongoing projects, academic work, and new research being done in the country.

The Prime Minister was apprised about the Covid related research being done that encompasses developing new techniques for testing, Covid vaccine development efforts, indigenous oxygen concentrators, Oxygen generators, Cancer Cell Therapy, Modular hospitals, Hotspot prediction, Ventilators production. Efforts in the fields of Robotics, Drones, Online education, Battery technology. The Prime Minister was also informed about new academic courses, especially the online courses that are being developed, as per the changing nature of the economy and technology.  New Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan along with his team of three MoS Ministry of Education, Annpurna Devi, Dr Subhas Sarkar, Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh were also part of the interaction between institutes and PM.

