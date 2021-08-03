Team of geologists requisitioned to study cause of recent massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh

AMN
A team of geologists have been requisitioned to study the cause of recent massive landslide occurred on 30th July in Sirmaur district in Himachal Pradesh.
While replying to a Calling Attention Motion on the 2nd day of Monsoon Session of State Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said, a landslide mishap had occurred at Badwas in Sub-Division of Paonta which blocked NH-707 completely. He said that a team of geologists has been requisitioned from Tehri Hydropower Project to study cause of mishap, geology and strata of the mishap site.
It may be recalled that extremely heavy rainfall has wreaked havoc in the state as three natural disasters have occurred during monsoon in very short spell at Shapur in Kangra, Batsari in Kinnuar and Udaipur Sub-Division of Lahaul and Spiti districts took heavy loss of life and property.