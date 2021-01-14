Team India to face Australia in the decider Test at Brisbane

AMN

The stage is set for what promises to be a cracker of a 4th Test in Brisbane between India and Australia, after a thrilling 3rd drawn Test in Sydney, the series is levelled at 1-1 as well.

If India beats Australia on their soil and clinch the series, it will be a historic feat. India are the only team that stands on the cusp of registering back-to-back Test series wins in Australia. Under Virat Kohli, the team created history in 2018-19 as they beat Australia on their soil for the first time in 71 years. This time around, although they did not get off to a great start, getting rolled over for 36 in the second innings of the Adelaide Test, the team has shown tremendous character to bounce back with a win in Melbourne and fight out to secure a unlikely draw in Sydney.

But the Indian team is presently bogged down by many injuries. As many as nine players have been hit by fitness issues with four already out of the remainder of the ongoing Australia tour. Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Hanuma Vihari all are ruled out of the series decider. There are some doubts over Mayank Aggarwal and R Ashwin’s fitness as well.

Meanwhile, with almost no bench strength left – Shardul Thakur in place of Ravindra Jadeja, Mayank Agarwal in place of Hanuma Vihari and either T Natarajan or Washington Sundar in place of Jasprit Bumrah are set to be drafted in the playing XI.

The Indian bowling attack will be shouldered by green horns. Gabba Ground offers a green top track, so team India has to replicate the same amount of determination and composure which they displayed in the previous test at Sydney.

Meanwhile, Australia have confirmed one change with Marcus Harris recalled in place of Pucovski who has been ruled out with a shoulder injury. The weather forecast for the opening day is good but there are chances of storms on Saturday and then showers over the rest of the game.

India has played six Tests at the Gabba ground in Brisbane, losing five and drawing one – in 2003. Australia have not been beaten in Brisbane since 1988.