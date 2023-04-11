Teachers in government schools of Bihar now to be recruited through a commission

AMN

The Bihar government has taken a decision to recruit teachers in government schools through a commission. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar yesterday. At present, recruitment of teachers is being held at panchayat, block and district levels.

As per the latest Cabinet decision, appointments will not be made on a contractual basis. Those teachers who have been appointed on contract can now become regular government teachers after clearing entrance examinations conducted by the Commission. Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Prasad Yadav said three lakh teachers will be appointed under new recruitment rules, and all government school teachers will now be state employees.