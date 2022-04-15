FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     16 Apr 2022 07:09:22      انڈین آواز

Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route fully opens for tourists in Japan

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

A scenic mountain route running through the Northern Alps in central Japan has reopened for tourists following a winter break. The Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route fully opened today for the first time in about four-and-half months. Piles of snow were removed from the route.

The route, which stretches for more than 37 kilometers, links Tateyama Town in Toyama Prefecture and Omachi Town in Nagano Prefecture. It contains roads, a ropeway system, and cable car systems. Although the weather was not ideal, visitors enjoyed touching the snow wall and taking pictures there.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

India beat Germany 3-1, consolidate their position at top of Pro Hockey League table

Harpal Singh Bedi India  outpaced Germany 3-1 to record their second straight win  over the visitors  an ...

Harmanpreet Singh’s brace help India beat Germany 3-0 in Pro Hockey League

Harpal Singh Bedi  New Delhi, 14 April; Riding on  drag flicker Harmanpreet Singh’s brace  India overpowe ...

Netherlands  outlast  India 3-0 in Women’s Junior Hockey World Cup semi -final

Harpal Singh Bedi Displaying  tremendous stamina and speed , Netherlands outlasted  India 3-0  to setup ...

خبرنامہ

یروشلم میں جھڑپیں، 152فلسطینی زخمی

ویب ڈیسک —یروشلم میں مسجد اقصی کے احاطے میں جمعہ کو فجر سے قب ...

وسطی ایشیائی ممالک کے ساتھ روابط، ہندوستان کے لیے اہم ہے: صدر جمہوریہ

صدر جمہوریہ نے کہا کہ ہندوستان کی خارجہ پالیس،ی آزادی کے بعد ...

ممبئی میں مسلم کمیونٹی کے لیے رہائشی سول سروسز کوچنگ پروگرام کا افتتاح

حکومت کی ’’بیک اپ ٹو بریلینس‘‘ پالیسی نے مرکزی حکومت کی مل ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart