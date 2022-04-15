Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route fully opens for tourists in Japan

AMN/ WEB DESK

A scenic mountain route running through the Northern Alps in central Japan has reopened for tourists following a winter break. The Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route fully opened today for the first time in about four-and-half months. Piles of snow were removed from the route.

The route, which stretches for more than 37 kilometers, links Tateyama Town in Toyama Prefecture and Omachi Town in Nagano Prefecture. It contains roads, a ropeway system, and cable car systems. Although the weather was not ideal, visitors enjoyed touching the snow wall and taking pictures there.