Tata Open Maharashtra: India’s Ramkumar enters doubles quarter-finals

AMN/ WEB DESK

Ramkumar Ramanathan made his way into the doubles quarter-finals in Tennis along with Miguel Angel Reyes Varela at the fifth edition of the Tata Open Maharashtra after defeating the pair of Rohan Bopanna and Botic van de Zandschulp 7-6, 6-7, 11-9 at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune today. The Indo-Mexican duo put up a brilliant performance against the strong opposition team consisting of the two-time champion Indian tennis ace Bopanna. The exciting contest saw tough competition from both ends as the two sets, too, were decided into the tiebreakers before Ramkumar and ReyesVarela managed to tilt the result in their favour in the end in the final tie-breaker.

The duo will now face the three-time Grand Slam champions Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury, who overcame the challenge from Sebastian Baez-Luis David Martinez 6-3, 7-6 in their opening encounter.