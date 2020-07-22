Tata Communications secures telecom license in Saudi Arabia

BUSINESS DESK

Tata Communications, a digital ecosystem enabler Tuesday announced that it has secured a Type B telecom license in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). The license entitles Tata Communications to provide Internet Service Provider (ISP) and related telecom services to enterprises in a defined capacity, along with local currency billing for end-customers in KSA.

This will enable the company to make the shift from offering services as a foreign carrier in the Middle East to a local licensed service provider.

Through this licence, Tata Communications will now become a carrier-neutral service provider to the OTTs, large enterprises and MNCs in the region. The company will be able to offer network transformation services in KSA and address internet, network security, private cloud and SDWAN requirements across the region.

“A strong digital backbone has become essential for businesses to address the changes in the industry landscape,” said Vaneet Mehta, Associate Vice President and Region Head, Middle East, Central Asia & Africa, Tata Communications. “By securing this telecom license in KSA, we will be able to seamlessly bring carrier-neutral services like internet connectivity, public/private cloud, cyber security, borderless mobility and more such services to the region. This will help simplify the digital experience for our customers and aid them in transforming their businesses in the new normal.”

The evolving business regulations in KSA are increasingly making it an epicentre for businesses globally to invest in the region. The Type B license enables Tata Communications to expand its reach in the Middle East, leveraging its global expertise and capabilities coupled with regional knowledge and experience to cater to the new customer requirements.

COVID-19 has resulted in a paradigm shift in the way businesses and people operate. To succeed in this new normal, enterprises need to adapt their business models in favour of digital first solutions. Tata Communications has been working with global enterprises to provide a secure connected digital experience through industrialised, scalable and secure workplace solutions as well as next generation enterprise commerce tools to deliver a seamless digital, omni-channel experience to enterprises and end customers.

The company owns and operates the world’s only wholly owned subsea network that encircles the globe. This network enables businesses to reach more than 200 countries and territories. Today, around 30% of the world’s Internet routes travel over Tata Communications’ network.