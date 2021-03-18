Tanzanian President John Magufuli passes away

AMN

Tanzania’s President John Magufuli has passed away at a hospital in Dar es Salaam. He was 61. In a televised address, Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan said, the President died of a heart ailment that he has battled for over 10 years. She added that the president had been receiving treatment at Mzena hospital since Sunday. The Vice President announced 14 days of national mourning.

According to the African country’s constitution, Ms Hassan will be sworn in as the new president and should serve the remainder of Magufuli’s five-year team which he began last year. While a date for her swearing in has not yet been announced, she will be Tanzania’s first female president.