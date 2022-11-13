FreeCurrencyRates.com

Tamil Nadu witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall; Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur & Erode districts recorded more than 10cm-20cm of rain

Tamilnadu has been witnessing moderate to heavy rainfall during the last week. Kanchipuram,Tiruvallur and Erode districts recorded more than 10 cm to 20 cm of rain in the past 24 hours. The Government has asked the District administrations to release excess water in reservoirs as a precautionary measure.

Tamilnadu Chief Minister M.K.Stalin inspecting the relief work in Chennai said that the Government was ready to tackle the situation. The State Government at least two people died in rain related incidents. The Government has announced Rs. 4 lakh ex gratia to their families. More than 16,000 people have been moved to temporary shelters in seven districts of the State.

Three teams of NDRF have been moved to Nilgiris, Theni and Dindigul districts. More than 45,000 hectares of paddy have been affected due to incessant rains. Meanwhile, the MET department has predicted more rains over northern Tamilnadu in the next week Tamilnadu Chief Minister is visiting other districts tomorrow to assess the situation.

