इंडियन आवाज़     10 May 2021 10:45:48      انڈین آواز

Tamil Nadu: Two Muslims get berth in Stalin cabinet

Image
s m nasar

WEB DESK

Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin has included two Muslims in his 33 memebers ministry.

Avadi constituency representative SM Nasar has been given cabinet berth as the minister for milk and dairy development and Gingee constituency MLA Gingee KS Masthan appointed as the minister for minorities’ welfare, refugees and evacuees and walk board.

National President of Indian Union Muslim League K M Kader Mohideen has lauded Stalin for inducting two Muslims into his new cabinet, The Times of India reported.

Kader Mohideen said that it was the former chief minister M Karunanidhi who had given ministerial berth to Muslims in his cabinet making it a history.

”Following the footsteps of his father, chief minister Stalin also inducted two Muslims in his cabinet eliciting a huge welcome from the entire Muslim population,” said Kader Mohideen.

