Tamil Nadu: State Election Commission to hold Urban Local Body Polls on 19th Feb, Result on 22nd Feb

The Tamil Nadu State Election Commission will hold Urban local body election on the 19th of this month. Elections will be held in 21 Corporations, 138 municipalities, and 490 town panchayats.

A total of 57 thousand 778 candidates will be contesting for the 12 thousand 607 seats across the state. For the 1374 seats in the Corporations, a total of 14 thousand 701 nominations were filed whereas for the three thousand 843 seats in municipalities 23 thousand 354 nominations were filed and for town panchayats, 36 thousand 328 nominations were received for seven thousand 609 seats.

Counting of votes will take place on the 22nd of this month and newly elected members would take oath on March 2. This election is being held after a gap of ten years with the Supreme Court mandating the completion of polls before January this year.