Tamil Nadu: Stalin government to ‘disregard’ Governor’s decision on minister dismissal

Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu said the governor’s action of dismissing arrested Minister V. Senthilbalaji from the Council of Ministers was untenable in law; he referred to “at least 11 cases” pending against serving Union Ministers and pointed out that they continued to be part of the Cabinet

AMN / WEB DESK

The Tamil Nadu government has decided to “disregard” the communication of Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi dismissing Minister V. Senthilbalaji from the Council of Ministers (the communication has since been kept in abeyance), Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu said in Chennai on Friday, June 30, 2023. The Governor’s action was untenable in law, he said.

Senthilbalaji

On the evening of June 29, 2023, Mr. Ravi had unilaterally “dismissed with immediate effect” arrested Minister V. Senthilbalaji from the Council of Ministers, only to hurriedly backtrack on his decision late in the night. In a later communication to the CM, Mr. Ravi said he had been advised by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to seek the opinion of the Attorney General, and therefore, the order of dismissal of Minister Senthilbalaji could be kept in abeyance.

Addressing journalists, accompanied by Law Minister S. Regupathy and DMK Rajya Sabha MP P. Wilson, Mr. Thennarasu said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin would reiterate to the Governor that it is the prerogative of the CM to retain or drop a Minister from the Council of Ministers.

Congress MP Manish Tewari, says “President should immediately remove Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi. The Governor who does not know his limits. Governor should not have taken such an unconstitutional step.

Responding to a query on the Governor’s apprehensions that Mr. Senthilbalaji continuing in the T.N. Council of Ministers would influence the ongoing investigation by the Enforcement Directorate and the State police, Mr. Thennarasu pointed out that the Minister was in judicial custody, and asked how this could happen.

Mr. Thennarasu questioned the “singling out” of Mr. Senthilbalaji. He charged there were “ulterior political motives” behind the action against the Minister, who is now without a portfolio. Mr. Thennarasu referred to “at least 11 cases” pending against serving Union Ministers and pointed out that they continued to be part of the Union Cabinet.

Tamilnadu Governor says, order of dismissal of Senthil Balaji keeps in abeyance till further communication from him

Meanwhile Tamilnadu Governor R.N.Ravi in a letter to the State Chief Minister M.K.Stalin has said that the order of dismissal of State Minister Senthil Balaji has been kept in abeyance till further communication from him.

The letter dated yesterday said that the Governor has been advised by the Union Home Ministry to seek the opinion of the Attorney General with regard to the issue. V. Senthil Balaji, a minister without portfolio is undergoing treatment post heart surgery at the Kavery Hospital in Chennai. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on 14th June in the cash for job case.Tamilnadu Chief Minister MK.Stalin yesterday said that he would seek a legal remedy to the issue.