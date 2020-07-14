Tamil Nadu launches TV-based learning programme for class 10th

AMN

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswamy launched a television-based learning programme for the Tenth standard students today. The state-run Kalvi television channel will air the programmes initially for two-and-a-half hours during all the weekdays. A release from the state administration said, the move will help students to continue their studies as an alternative measure until the schools reopen.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the scheme of downloading the 12th standard video lessons in laptops for the benefits of the higher secondary students. Meanwhile, the committee instituted by the Tamil Nadu Government to study on how to overcome the challenges of Covid-19 in school education submitted its report to the Chief Minister. The panel leader and school education commissioner Siji Thomas handed over the report.