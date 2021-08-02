Tamil Nadu, Karnataka impose restrictions on people’s movement to respective states at interstate border with Kerala

AMN
Tamil Nadu and Karnataka authorities have imposed restrictions on people’s movement to their respective states at the interstate border with Kerala. This is in view of the continuing rise of Covid 19 cases in Kerala, which has shown no signs of abatement.
At Thalappady in Kasargod district, authorities are allowing people carrying RTPCR negative certificates taken during the past 72 hours to enter Karnataka. Emergency patients and students carrying hall tickets for their examinations are also being allowed.
Local people staged a road roko briefly in protest against Karnataka’s restrictions, but were pacified by the Kerala police. Interstate bus services have come to a standstill between the states.
At Walayar on the border with Tamil Nadu, passengers with e-passes issued by the Tamil Nadu government are being permitted to enter that state. Tamil Nadu is likely to introduce more restrictions for interstate travel from Kerala in the days ahead.