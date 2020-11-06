2nd batch of three Rafale aircraft lands at Jamnagar Air Base in Gujarat
Tamil Nadu: Hilly regions of Nilgiris & Theni district to receive heavy rains

The upper air circulation in the sea off Kanyakumari is set to trigger heavy to very heavy rain at many places in the hilly regions of the Nilgiris and Theni district in Tamil Nadu for the next 24 hours.

A weather bulletin from the India Meteorology Department in Chennai says, eight other southern districts in the state may witness isolated heavy rain, while most other places in the state and Puducherry light to moderate rain.

Kotagiri in the Nilgiris has recorded the maximum of twelve centimetres of rainfall in the last 24-hours.

The sky in Chennai and its suburbs will be generally cloudy for the next 48 hours with the possibility of light to moderate rain at isolated places coupled with thunderstorms. The maximum and minimum temperature will be hovering from 33 to 26 degrees Celsius.

