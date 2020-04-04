FreeCurrencyRates.com

Tamil Nadu govt asks essential commodities shops to shut down after 1 pm

AMN

In Tamil Nadu, shops selling essential commodities like groceries and meat have been asked to shut down after 1 pm every day. The move is aimed at further reducing people’s movement outside their homes. Earlier, the retail traders were allowed to run their businesses till 2.30 pm. Meanwhile, the state chief minister Edppadi Palaniswamy has asked the public not to attribute any religious colour to the novel coronavirus saying it can affect anyone.

Today, 74 people tested positive for the Covid-19 disease, taking the total to 485 cases. The state health secretary Beela Rajesh told reporters this evening in Chennai that 73 of the new cases are those with travel history to the Delhi conference and their primary contacts. Of the total, 422 are those with travel history to the Delhi event.

Meanwhile in Tamil Nadu, two Covid-19 patients lost their battle against the disease this morning. One was a 51-year-old man from Tiruvannamalai, who attended the Delhi conference. The other is a 53-year-old lady admitted to the isolation ward at Theni, whose husband is also confirmed with the disease. With this, the death toll due to the disease in the state has risen to three, while six have been discharged from hospitals after cure.

