Tamil Nadu govt announces ₹5 lakh fixed deposit for children who lost parents to Covid

AMN

The Tamil Nadu Government has announced that an amount of Rs. 5 lakh would be deposited on the account of each orphaned child and would be given to the child with interest when the child attains 18 years of age. Chief Minister M.K.Stalin today led a meeting with top officials of the Government to review the Covid situation.

The Government stated that the orphaned children would be given priority in Government homes and hostels. The Government would take care of their education fees. The statement also said that families who have been left with single parents due to Covid will also be given an immediate benefit of Rs. 3 lakh to enable them to take care of their children. The Government also plans to pay Rs 3000 per month to the relatives who have the custody of the orphaned. The Statement also said that children living with single parents before Covid 19 and had lost their parents due to Covid will also be given Rs. 5 lakh in their account till they reach 18 years of age. Their bank accounts will be monitored by the committee set up at districts exclusively for the purpose. Single parents due to Covid will be given priority in Government welfare schemes. The Government also plans to release a regulation with regard to the safety and protection of those who have been orphaned due to Covid.