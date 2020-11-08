Tamil Nadu continues to show steady progress in fight against Covid-19

AMN

Tamil Nadu continues to show steady progress in the fight against Covid-19 with the daily positivity rate staying below the 3000 mark for the 16th day in a row. As per the daily official bulletin, a total of 2334 persons tested positive for the disease across the state.

Chennai stayed below the thousand mark for the twenty first day running recording 601 cases followed by Coimbatore with 205 and Thiruvallur with 133.

20 deaths were reported today including 5 in Chennai,4 in Coimbatore and Thiruvallur and 2 in Vellore taking the state’s total tally to 11,344.

The total number of cases in Tamil Nadu as of November 8 stands at 7,43,822.

2386 patients were discharged today taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 7,13,584.