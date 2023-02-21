Tamil Nadu CM asks S. Jaishankar to urge Sri Lankan govt to take action against those indulged in violence against Indian fishermen

AMN

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K.Stalin has appealed to the Minster for External Affairs, Dr.Jaishankar to urge the Sri Lankan Government urgently to restrain and take stringent action against those who indulged in acts of violence against the Indian fishermen.

In a letter to Dr. S. Jaishankar on Tuesday, Mr.Stalin referred to the incident where the fishermen from Nagapattinam along with six crew members were attacked on the 15th of this month.

He said that about ten Sri Lankan Nationals had surrounded the Indian fishermen in three fishing boats and had attacked them with iron rods and knives resulting in severe injuries.

One fisherman was injured in head and left hand while the other five had sustained internal injuries. They had also taken away Rs. Two lakh worth walkies talkies, GPS equipment, battery and 200 kilogram of fish. The injured fishermen were then admitted in Nagapattinam Government hospital for treatment.