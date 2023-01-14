FreeCurrencyRates.com

Tamil Nadu CM announces to increase the funds to repair the Mosques

Syed Ali Mujtaba

Chennai January 14: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced enhancing the subsidy for mosques under the Major Repair Grant (MRG) to Rs 10 crore. Last year the DMK government provided the same subsidy of Rs 6 crore. The previous AIADMK regime had given the MGR to the tune of Rs 5 crore.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister made the announcement following a demand from Manithaneya Makkal Katchi leader and Papanasam MLA M.H. Jawahirullah.

Welcoming the announcement made by the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, the MMK leader M.H. Jawahirullah said that the MRG was Rs 5 crore during the previous AIADMK government and it was increased to Rs 6 crore last year after the DMK came to power, and now he is glad to hear that now it is further increased to Rs 10 crore.

While making the announcement about MRG, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin also spoke about seeds of communalism being sown in the state. He said his government will never allow communal, racist, and extremist forces to grow in Tamil Nadu, and the State will remain violence-free.

Mr. Stalin said ‘a group’ was spreading rumors that the current government was rationalist and anti-religion, and was not maintaining temples properly. He said his government was only against communalism and not religion per se.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister reiterated his government was not against believers, but against those who use people’s religious faith for their personal gains. In the period since the government came to power till October 31, 2022, it has recovered 3,150 acres of encroached land worth ₹3,657.48 crores belonging to temples and charities, he pointed out.

