Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister R Doraikannu died

AMN

The 72 year-old Minister breathed his last late on Saturday night, Kauvery Hospital Executive Director Dr Aravdindan Selvaraj said in a medical bulletin.

“With deep grief, we announce the sad demise of Honourable Minister for Agriculture R Doraikkannu,” on Saturday at 11.15 pm, he said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the grieving family during this difficult period,” he added.

Doraikkannu was undergoing treatment here, after being shifted from a government medical college hospital in Villpuram on October 13, where he was admitted to after he complained of uneasiness.