Tamil Nadu: 5 family members killed in a multiple collision on Chennai Tiruchi National Highway

AMN

In Tamil Nadu, five members of a family were killed in a multiple collision on the Chennai Tiruchi National Highway today. The car in which the family were travelling halted near Veppur as the traffic was slow moving due to the construction of a fly over at Iyyanarpalayam, Cuddalore, when a speeding lorry crashed into the car crushing the occupants. The lorry driver who caused the accident fled from the scene but was later detained by the Police. The occupants were the family belonging to Chennai.