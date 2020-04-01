Tamil Nadu: 110 people confirmed positive for COVID-19

AMN

In Tamil Nadu, the number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 234, as 110 people have been confirmed with the virus today. This is the biggest jump on a single day since the outbreak of the pandemic. The state government has appealed to all those who attended the religious conference in Nizammudin to voluntarily report themselves for a medical check-up.

The state revenue minister Udhayakumar told reporters in Chennai this evening that 1122 people from the state are known to have attended the event, of whom 711 returned to the state and all of them have been quarantined. But 91 of them remain incommunicado, and intense efforts are on to trace them. Meanwhile, the people directed to be under home quarantine in the state has gone up to more than 88-thousand and five hundred. The Tamil Nadu Disaster Management Authority has identified over 43 thousand four hundred first responders to report to the authorities and do the follow-up on cases showing symptoms of the viral infection in their localities. Moreover, the State Disaster Response Force personnel have been deployed in all the cities in the state including Chennai, Trichy, Madurai and Coimbatore besides the districts to help the health, revenue and police authorities in the works relating to tackling the COVID-19 menace.

Meanwhile, monitoring the people’s movement has been tightened in the state to implement the lockdown strictly. Nearly 14.5 lakh rupees has been collected by the state police as fine for defying the restrictions under Section 144 and 34000 cases have been booked till this morning. A statement by the state police headquarters says over 38000 people have been arrested and more than 28000 vehicles seized so far.