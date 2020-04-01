FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     01 Apr 2020 09:08:49      انڈین آواز
Ad

Tamil Nadu: 110 people confirmed positive for COVID-19

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

In Tamil Nadu, the number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 234, as 110 people have been confirmed with the virus today. This is the biggest jump on a single day since the outbreak of the pandemic. The state government has appealed to all those who attended the religious conference in Nizammudin to voluntarily report themselves for a medical check-up.

The state revenue minister Udhayakumar told reporters in Chennai this evening that 1122 people from the state are known to have attended the event, of whom 711 returned to the state and all of them have been quarantined. But 91 of them remain incommunicado, and intense efforts are on to trace them. Meanwhile, the people directed to be under home quarantine in the state has gone up to more than 88-thousand and five hundred. The Tamil Nadu Disaster Management Authority has identified over 43 thousand four hundred first responders to report to the authorities and do the follow-up on cases showing symptoms of the viral infection in their localities. Moreover, the State Disaster Response Force personnel have been deployed in all the cities in the state including Chennai, Trichy, Madurai and Coimbatore besides the districts to help the health, revenue and police authorities in the works relating to tackling the COVID-19 menace.

Meanwhile, monitoring the people’s movement has been tightened in the state to implement the lockdown strictly. Nearly 14.5 lakh rupees has been collected by the state police as fine for defying the restrictions under Section 144 and 34000 cases have been booked till this morning. A statement by the state police headquarters says over 38000 people have been arrested and more than 28000 vehicles seized so far.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Covid-19 outbreak: Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021

AMN Japan's Prime Minister and the head of the International Olympic Committee Shinzo Abe today agreed to ...

Olympics will be postponed due to coronavirus outbreak: IOC member

According to USA Today, veteran International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said that the 2020 Tokyo Gam ...

Sports administrator BVP Rao resigns from Governing Body of SAI

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Protesting the decision to merge the Special Area Games Scheme ( SAG) with ...

ART & CULTURE

President Kovind confers 61st annual Lalit Kala Akademi awards

AMN President Ram Nath Kovind Wednesday conferred 61st annual Lalit Kala Akademi's awards on 15 artistes a ...

V P asks people to conserve linguistic heritage of India

"Studies by the experts suggest that teaching in mother tongue at the initial stages of education gives impetu ...

Ad

MARQUEE

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Filmi Tidbits: Sooryavanshi to be postponed amid Coronavirus

Filmi Tidbits: Sooryavanshi to be postponed amid Coronavirus

Entertainment Desk Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty is set for March 24 release for no ...

Irfan Khan to take health break after Angrezi Medium

Irfan Khan to take health break after Angrezi Medium

Ailing actor Irfan Khan is unlikely to sign any new film in the near future as want health break. Angrezi Medi ...

Ad

CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

Initiative taken to deliver essential goods at doorsteps: Tripura CM

AMN Tripura chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said that initiative has been taken to deliver essential goods ...

Rs 1 Cr to families of healthcare personnel if they die handling Corona cases: CM Kejriwal

AMN Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today announced one crore rupees for the families of healthcare pe ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!