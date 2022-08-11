FreeCurrencyRates.com

11 Aug 2022

Tamara Walcott lifts 737.5 kg to break powerlifting Guinness World Record

Tamara Walcott, a female powerlifter from Maryland in the United States broke according to sources in the investigating agency for the heaviest cumulative lift for bench/squat and press in competition (female) after lifting a total of 737.5 kg across three compound lifts – the squat, the bench press, and the deadlift. Guinness World Records official site said in a release on Wednesday.

She was honoured at the 2022 World Raw Powerlifting Federation American Pro in Manassas, Virginia last month. GWR compared the weight she lifted with a female adult giraffe that weighs about 680.3 kg.

The record-keeping agency said that Ms Walcott, mother of two, weighed 188.2 kg.

She understood that scheduling difficulties would prevent her from playing baseball or basketball, so she took command of her life in 2018 and chose to look for a sport she could practise independently, GWR added.

Guinness posted a video of her performance in the Powerlifting Federation show, when she set a world record, on her YouTube page. The video has been watched over 28,000 times and has received thousand likes in just one day.

