Taliban seize Jalalabad, cut off Afghan capital from east

AMN

The Taliban insurgents have seized the last major city outside of Kabul held by Afghanistan’s central government, cutting off the capital to the east. The collapse of Jalalabad, leaves Afghan government in control of just Kabul and five other provincial capitals out of the country’s 34. There are some reports on Taliban entering into Kabul.

Meanwhile, the United States has begun evacuating members of staff from its embassy in Kabul. The US has deployed 5,000 troops to help with the operation.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who spoke to the nation yesterday vowed not to give up the “achievements” of the 20 years since the U.S.-led invasion toppled the Taliban after the 9/11 attacks.