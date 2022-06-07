Taliban join other nations condemning Nupur Sharma’s remarks on Prophet of Islam

Several Islamic countries, including Saudi Arabia, have lodged protests over the remarks

Latest controversy follows increasing violence toward India’s Muslim minority

Remarks against Prophet: Views of fringe elements, says India as Iran, Qatar, Kuwait summon envoys

AMN / WEB DESK

Taliban Government in Afghanistan has joined arab nations in condemning the remarks of now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on the Prophet. Condemning the remarks, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said, “We urge the Indian government not to allow such fanatics to insult the holy religion of Islam and provoke the feelings of Muslims.”

He said, “The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan strongly condemns the use of derogatory words against the Prophet of Islam (Peace be upon him)by an official of the ruling party in India.”

As of now, 14 countries including Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, the UAE, Jordan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bahrain, Maldives, Libya and Indonesia have expressed their rejection and condemnation of the remarks.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan strongly condemns the use of derogatory words against the Prophet of Islam (Peace be upon him)by an official of the ruling party in India. 1/2

— Zabihullah (.. ) (@Zabehulah_M33) June 6, 2022

Newly-elected Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also condemned the remarks and said, “I condemn in strongest possible words hurtful comments of India’s BJP leader about our beloved Prophet (PBUH). Have said it repeatedly India under Modi is trampling religious freedoms & persecuting Muslims. World should take note & severely reprimand India. Our love for the > Our love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is supreme. All Muslims can sacrifice their life for the Love & Respect of their Holy Prophet (PBUH).”

Saudi Arabia, UAE condemn BJP leader’s remarks against Prophet Mohammed

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates and on June 6 joined Qatar, Iran, and Kuwait to express its condemnation of the controversial remarks made by a BJP leader against Prophet Mohammed; the Islamic nations have called for “respect for beliefs and religions”.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its condemnation and denunciation of the statements made by the BJP spokesperson, saying it insulted Prophet Mohammed.

Saudi Arabia described BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s comments as “insulting” and called for “respect for beliefs and religions”, according to a foreign ministry statement.

Riyadh is the latest to condemn the remarks. Qatar, Kuwait and Iran summoned the Indian envoy on Sunday amid widespread calls on social media for a boycott of Indian goods in the Gulf.

The Indian envoy in Doha was summoned to the foreign ministry and handed an official protest letter which said “Qatar is expecting a public apology and immediate condemnation of these remarks from the government of India”. Qatar’s condemnation came amid Vice President Venkaiah Naidu’s high-profile tour of the wealthy Gulf state along with Indian business leaders to boost trade.

The ministry reiterated its “permanent rejection of prejudice against the symbols of the Islamic religion.” It also rejected anything that give rise to prejudice against “all religious figures and symbols.”

While welcoming the measures taken by the BJP to suspend the spokeswoman, the ministry reaffirmed the “Kingdom’s position calling for respect for beliefs and religions”.

Qatar, Iran and Kuwait on Sunday summoned India’s Ambassadors and the key Gulf nations expressed their strong protest and condemnation of the controversial remarks of a BJP leader against Prophet Mohammed.

The row over the issue started when the clip in which Nupur Sharma made the remarks went viral on social media, following which stern criticism poured in from Gulf countries and Indian envoys were summoned by their respective foreign ministries. Qatar, Iran and Kuwait on Sunday summoned their Indian envoys to register their protest over the comments made about the Prophet.

As the issue gained traction on social media, calls were made to boycott Indian products in several countries. According to reports, Indian products were taken off the shelves in Kuwait.

The Indian government soon took note of the issue and the BJP suspended Nupur Sharma and emphasised that the statements do not reflect the views of the Government of India and belong to ‘fringe elements’ only.

Earlier this week, violence broke out in Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh after a Muslim organisation gave a call to shut shops in Parade Market over the remarks made by Nupur Sharma. At least 40 people, including 20 police personnel, were injured during the clashes, the police said.