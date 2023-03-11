इंडियन आवाज़     11 Mar 2023 03:52:30      انڈین آواز
Taliban Governor of Afghan province killed in blast in office

Published On:

WEB DESK

A Taliban-appointed Governor in northern Afghanistan’s Balkh has been killed in the blast that took place in his office. Balkh’s Security Department’s appointed spokesman, Mohammad Asif Waziri confirmed that Mohammad Dawood Muzamil was killed in the explosion along with other two civilians. Also, four other people, including three military members and one civilian, were wounded. The Governor is one of the most senior officials to have been killed since the Taliban retook control of the country in August 2021 following the withdrawal of US forces.

