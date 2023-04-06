इंडियन आवाज़     06 Apr 2023 01:42:55      انڈین آواز
Taliban extends ban on women working for NGOs to UN’s mission throughout country

Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

The Taliban extended a ban on women working for NGOs to the United Nation’s mission throughout the country, yesterday, April 4. The UN mission expressed serious concern after its female staffers were prevented from reporting to work in Nangarhar province. In a tweet, the UN said they received word of an order by the de facto authorities that bans female national staff members. 

UN chief Antonio Guterres has slammed Taliban and stated that any such ban would be unacceptable and frankly, inconceivable. He added that this is the latest in a disturbing trend undermining the ability of aid organizations to reach those most in need. Taliban restrictions in Afghanistan, especially the bans on education and NGO work, have drawn fierce international condemnation. But the Taliban have shown no signs of backing down. Earlier, women have been banned from universities and working at national and international non-governmental organizations.

