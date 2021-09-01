Indian Ambassador in Qatar meets Taliban’s representative; discusses safety of Indians in Afghanistan
Taliban declare ‘victory’ as US last troops leave Afghanistan

The Taliban declared victory after the last US plane took off from the Kabul airport on Tuesday, marking the end of America’s longest war. The Taliban have taken control of Hamid Karzai International Airport following the withdrawal of all US military personnel. 

Taliban hailed the departure of international forces from Afghanistan and their return to power as a “big lesson for other invaders,” urging the United States and the rest of the world to recognize Taliban rule.

Chief Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid made the remarks, hours after the last American military plane left the international airport in the capital, Kabul.

Biden Defends End of US War in Afghanistan


Mujahid, while speaking to reporters at the tarmac, congratulated Afghans and declared the foreign military exit a victory “that belongs to us all.”  

The U.S. and its Western allies invaded the war-torn South Asian country nearly 20 years ago and removed the Taliban from power for allowing the al-Qaida terror network to organize the September 2001 attacks on America.  

Bringing to an end its 20 years of war in Afghanistan, the US evacuated its last troops from the Kabul international airport on Monday night. US Department of Defense shared a picture showing the last US soldier, Army Major General Chris Donahue, stepping aboard the final evacuation flight out of Kabul.

After the US troops left, the Taliban, reiterating their pledge Tuesday to bring peace and security to the country after decades of war, said the “victory” belongs to all Afghans.

The Taliban took full control of the Hamid Karzai airport as the US withdrawal concluded. From the gates to the runway, visuals of Taliban leaders and fighters posing for photos from the Kabul airport flooded social media.

