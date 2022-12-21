Taliban bans university education for Afghan girls

WEB DESK

Taliban authorities have ordered a nationwide ban on university education for females in Afghanistan.

The hardline Islamists continue to crush Afghan women’s right to education and freedom despite promising a softer rule when they seized power last year, 2021.

A spokesman for Afghan Education Ministry said the decision was taken at a cabinet meeting and the order will go into effect immediately. The ban on higher education comes less than three months after thousands of girls and women sat university entrance exams across the country, with many aspiring to choose teaching and medicine as future careers.

The announcement by the Taliban administration, came as the United Nations Security Council met in New York on Afghanistan. US and British envoys to the United Nations in New York condemned the move. UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the move is clearly another broken promise from the Taliban.